Gladstone Investment Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.52 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $448.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

