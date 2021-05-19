Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferro (NYSE:FOE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. Ferro has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ferro in the third quarter worth $128,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $350,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

