Contrasting Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 2.95 $23.65 million $2.14 11.29 Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 8.44 $210.54 million $2.38 25.15

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.51%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 25.18% 13.57% 1.23% Glacier Bancorp 31.94% 11.31% 1.52%

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Unity Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and consumer construction lines, as well as personal loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has 193 locations, including 172 branches and 21 loan or administration offices in 71 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

