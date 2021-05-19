State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,974 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,577 shares of company stock worth $1,161,561. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:TRN opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

