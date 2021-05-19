The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $851,434.87 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.45 million, a PE ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $3,848,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

