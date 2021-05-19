John B. Hess Sells 116,416 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John B. Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $614.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

