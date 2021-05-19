Thomas Siering Sells 200,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 639,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

