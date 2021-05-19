Benjamin G. S. Fowke III Sells 121,101 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XEL opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after acquiring an additional 172,722 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 457,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,393 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 425,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

