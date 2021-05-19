Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.45 ($25.23).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.07 ($20.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.43. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

