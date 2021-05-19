Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FLDM opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

