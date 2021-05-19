Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Glencore stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

