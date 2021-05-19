Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €87.10 ($102.47) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €86.85 and a 200 day moving average of €88.15.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

