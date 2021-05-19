Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.2089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

