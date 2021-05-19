Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 12,800,000 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BBU opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

