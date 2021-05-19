Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.82% of La-Z-Boy worth $107,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LZB opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

