Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $107,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $120,525,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.15.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

