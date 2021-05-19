Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of First Republic Bank worth $112,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,715,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 684,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,633,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.19.

Shares of FRC opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

