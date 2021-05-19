Credit Suisse Group Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $18.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

