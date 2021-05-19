CIBC Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$44.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDI. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.58.

TSE:HDI opened at C$33.01 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$11.50 and a 1 year high of C$36.64. The stock has a market cap of C$702.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

