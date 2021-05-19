Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$128.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$128.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$118.50.

TSE:BMO opened at C$122.36 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$63.62 and a one year high of C$122.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$102.85. The stock has a market cap of C$79.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

