Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$102.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$356.08.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE:CP opened at C$93.01 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$63.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$438.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$443.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.