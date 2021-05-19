Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT Lowered to $26.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.06% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $13,902,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $13,611,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

