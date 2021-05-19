NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

