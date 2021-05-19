Post (NYSE:POST) PT Raised to $134.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POST. Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE POST opened at $116.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. Post has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,885.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Post by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.