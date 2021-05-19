Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.70 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

NYSE KOS opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

