UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Barclays assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

