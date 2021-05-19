The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $117.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.
LYB stock opened at $113.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 693.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,819 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
