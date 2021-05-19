The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $117.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LYB stock opened at $113.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 693.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,819 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

