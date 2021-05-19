Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

