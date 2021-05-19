Morgan Stanley Boosts The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $37.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOS. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

NYSE MOS opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

