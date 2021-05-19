Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $148.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.
Shares of EMN opened at $127.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.88 and a 12-month high of $130.09.
In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
