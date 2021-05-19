Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $148.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Shares of EMN opened at $127.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.00. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.88 and a 12-month high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

