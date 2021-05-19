8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

EGHT opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $391,129 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 8X8 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in 8X8 by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in 8X8 by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

