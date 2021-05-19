Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of H stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $48,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

