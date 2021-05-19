Roth Capital Upgrades Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Buy

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $149.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $82.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

