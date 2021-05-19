Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.46

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.46 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.19 ($0.63), with a volume of 18619503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.25 ($0.63).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 47.27 ($0.62).

The company has a market cap of £34.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 499,590 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders bought 829,912 shares of company stock valued at $36,355,419 in the last quarter.

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

