American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.07

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.07 and last traded at $150.07, with a volume of 2652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American National Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American National Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

