Barrington Research Increases ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $170.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.87.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ModivCare will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.