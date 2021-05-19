Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $891.50

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.50 ($11.65) and traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.97). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 849 ($11.09), with a volume of 13,258 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 891.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 830.02. The firm has a market cap of £496.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

