Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IEA. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IEA opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $294.70 million, a PE ratio of 197.70 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

