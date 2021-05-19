PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHAS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

PHAS opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

