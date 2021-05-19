Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

