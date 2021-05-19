Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Carrier Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

4/30/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/26/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

3/29/2021 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

CARR stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

