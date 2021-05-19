Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

KNT stock opened at C$8.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.44 and a 52-week high of C$8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

