Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Veru in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

