Colliers Securities Weighs in on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.73 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.00, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $270,767.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,175 shares of company stock worth $5,984,003. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.