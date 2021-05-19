Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

VRM stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,526,997 shares of company stock worth $56,719,374 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.