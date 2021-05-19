Roxgold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roxgold in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$94.05 million during the quarter.

