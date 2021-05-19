Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post sales of $286.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $290.31 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $233.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

