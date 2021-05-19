CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CEVA. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4,211.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. CEVA has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

