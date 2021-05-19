Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMEA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

BMEA stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

