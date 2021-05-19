Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $111.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.